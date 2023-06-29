Sunstone’s advantages now available at Gandhi Engineering College, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 28 June 2023: Sunstone, one of the leading higher education startups in India, present across 35 cities and in over 50 institutions, is now extending its benefits to the Gandhi Engineering College, Bhubaneswar. Accredited by NAAC, the institute offers graduate and postgraduate courses. The benefits of Sunstone will be available to students enrolled in the MBA program.

The collaboration between Sunstone and Gandhi Engineering College offers students a valuable network of over 1200 recruiters. This partnership provides exceptional opportunities for students to learn from esteemed executives of Fortune 500 companies and experienced startup professionals in the field of recruitment. Moreover, the collaboration enables students to gain practical experience through internships and real-life projects, equipping them with the necessary skills for a successful entry into the job market. By building a professional portfolio that showcases their verified skills and experiences, students can position themselves as highly sought-after candidates in the industry.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Ankur Jain, Co-Founder and CBO Founder, Sunstone said, “We are pleased to announce the expansion of our program benefits to the students of Gandhi Engineering College. Our primary objective remains centered on providing students with comprehensive and immersive learning experiences, enriched with up-to-date knowledge and advanced technology-driven training. With unwavering commitment, we strive to bridge the gap between the industry and academia, particularly focusing on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India, while unlocking the untapped potential of young talent. Through the adoption of a hybrid learning approach and the provision of a meticulously curated curriculum by industry experts, consistently updated to align with the dynamic industry trends, our ultimate goal is to empower our students with the essential skills and expertise required to flourish in the ever-evolving landscape of the industry.”

Bhubaneswar is rapidly establishing itself as a prominent education hub, attracting students from all over the state who are eager to pursue higher education. The Government of India has recognized the importance of the education sector and has allocated special attention to its development.

On the announcement Prof. Manas Ranjan Panda, Vice Chairman, Gandhi Engineering College said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Sunstone, which exemplifies our unwavering dedication to skill-based education and the cultivation of a future-ready workforce. This collaboration will bring immense benefits to our students, offering them a world-class learning experience recognized globally. Through this alliance, students will gain access to meticulously designed industry-specific courses tailored to meet the evolving demands of the job market. With Sunstone’s unwavering support, our students will enjoy exceptional placement opportunities, paving the way for a successful career trajectory. Our programs, synergistically enriched by Sunstone’s expertise, provide students with industry-focused education, empowering them to thrive in their professional journeys with comprehensive placement support and steady growth opportunities.”



At Sunstone, a unique approach to education is adopted, with a focus on emphasizing a holistic learning experience that surpasses mere professional preparation. The institution places great importance on prioritizing personal growth and unlocking the inherent potential of each individual, resulting in the cultivation of well-rounded individuals who are prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow with confidence and purpose. The ultimate objective is to foster a transformative educational journey that empowers students to excel in every facet of their lives, establishing a strong foundation for a prosperous and meaningful future.



