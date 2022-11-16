Subir Ghosh’s book ‘New Age Public Relations’ launched at IIMC Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Author and educationist Subir Ghosh’s new English book ‘New Age Public Relations’ has been launched on the occasion of the National Press Day held at Indian Institute of Public Relations (IIMC), Dhenkanal. Dr. Mrinal Chatterjee, Regional Director of IIMC, Dhenkanal, released the book. Mr. Ghosh, the author of the book claimed that the book will bridge the gap between the 20th and 21st centuries in both theory and praxis.

Speaking to everyone present at the event, Mr. Ghosh said, “Worldwide, there has been a significant transformation in several sectors in the twenty-first century. From public opinion to public relations and its different facets, changes have been particularly noticeable during the past three decades. This book discusses how public relations should be conducted in the current environment, as well as numerous government and private sector public relations strategies, tactics, and techniques. So this book can be very helpful in the practical field.” He continued by saying that it may be particularly beneficial for those who work in public relations, public relations students, and institutions that offer journalism courses.

The book has been published by Sahitya Samsad, Kolkata. This book of 316 pages has 24 chapters and glossaries etc. It includes chapters on the concept, background, and societal ramifications of public relations as well as how it applies to various contexts and media. The book also includes specialized chapters on CSR, disaster management, and other topics. Similar to that, this book also discusses practical facets of public relations including organizing campaigns, doing research, managing events, etc.