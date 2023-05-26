Subarnarekha Port conducts training programme on importance of Soil Testing for farmers in Baliapal

Baliapal – Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) in partnership with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Baliapal, Balasore, and Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) successfully organized a training programme on the Importance of Soil Testing for farmers in Baliapal, Balasore.

The programme aimed to raise awareness among farmers about the significant benefits of soil testing for optimal crop production and environmental protection. Soil testing enables farmers to apply the appropriate amount and type of fertilizers based on soil quality and crop requirements. Additionally, it helps diagnose plant problems and enhance the nutritional balance of the soil.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Niraj Kumar Jena, Seed Scientist, KVK, Balasore and Shri Rajkumar Sahu, Administration Head, SPPL. Dr. Jena applauded the initiative and urged farmers to adopt soil testing as a regular practice. Other distinguished guests present at the event included Miss Pravamanjari Giri, Scientist Agronomy, KVK, Balasore; Shri Suleman Ali, Sr. Divisional Manager, SPPL; Shri Pramod Kumar Patra, Lead CSR, TSF, Balasore.

The training programme witnessed active participation from approximately 50 lead farmers representing 11 Gram Panchayats of Baliapal. The participants gained valuable knowledge about the process of soil sample collection and analysis, as well as the importance of organic farming and seed treatment for improved management and production.

During her presentation, Miss Giri explained the technical aspects of soil testing and demonstrated the method of soil sample collection on the farm. She also showcased an informative audio-visual presentation on the topic. Dr. Jena emphasized the significance of organic farming and seed treatment in enhancing soil health and crop quality.

TSF’s vision is to enhance farmers’ annual income up to INR 2.5 lakhs by providing them with various interventions and support. TSF has set a target to test 1000 soil samples from 60 nearby villages.