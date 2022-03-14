Sterlite Power wins the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award for ‘Innovation in Telecom Infra’

Mumbai: Sterlite Power, a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, has been recognized at the 12th edition of the Aegis Graham Bell Awards. Sterlite Power’s Convergence business unit, which leverages existing power utility infrastructure for telecommunications purposes, won in the category of “Innovation in Telecom Infra” for its game changing innovation in building edge computing Containerized Data Center (CDC).

An edge computing Containerized Data Center (CDC) is a modular data center that is configured to accommodate a combination of telecom and other ancillary equipment. These advanced data centers are built closer to the end consumers, thereby boosting network performance, and significantly improving the overall customer experience. This solution has been deployed for Telcos, Communication Service Providers, and Internet Service Providers across Maharashtra.

The Aegis Graham Bell Awards is initiated by the Aegis School of Business, Data Science and Cyber Security. It promotes innovations and recognizes the outstanding contributions by innovators. The prestigious award is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Skill India (An Initiative of Ministry of Skill development and Entrepreneurship) and National Informatics Centre (office under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).