Sterling Generators announces strategic partnership with Moteurs Baudouin

Hyderabad : Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd (SGPL), a Sterling and Wilson Group Company, and one of India’s leading genset players, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Moteurs Baudouin, a French manufacturer of marine and power generation diesel and gas engines, that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the auxiliary power category.

The partnership will leverage Baudouin’s legacy of designing and manufacturing the highest quality diesel and gas engines and Sterling Generators’ fuel efficient, smartly designed auxiliary power solutions that is compliant with latest emission norms.

Mr. Sanjay Jadhav, CEO, Sterling Generators (P) Limited said, “With Baudouin’s global presence, fine legacy, and engineering expertise, it is strategically beneficial for us to have them as an engine partner. We are confident that we have a superior product in hand in terms of technology compared to other players in the industry. This collaboration will personify our commitment of providing discerning power consumers a smart, eco-friendly, cost-effective product backed by a strong aftermarket support.”

On this alliance, Gurunath Kulkarni VP India Operations Moteurs Baudouin said, “India being a strategic market, we are delighted to join hands with Sterling Generators. With a well-established distributor network and state of the art genset manufacturing facility, this partnership is the right platform for us to increase our footprint in India. He further added “We are confident that we will be able to serve our customers with latest technology products backed by robust on ground support and are fully geared to launch our next emission compliant Power packs.”

According to reports, India’s prime power diesel genset market size is predicted to grow at a 10.6% CAGR during 2022-2030. Government of India’s emphasis on Make in India, backed by sustained economic growth, continues to drive high power demand in India. The extraordinary global development in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors across regions has increased the demand for uninterrupted power. SGPL along with Baudouin is perfectly poised to meet the growing demands in the genset industry.

About Sterling and Wilson

Sterling and Wilson is an excellent example of how the Shapoorji Pallonji family has nurtured long-term associations with its business partners. The Mistry and Daruvala families have been partners in Sterling and Wilson for three generations. Sterling and Wilson has shown an extremely positive growth, from a turnover of USD 415 million in 2012, today the group has crossed a turnover of USD 1.7 billion. From being a predominantly India-focused company in 2010, Sterling and Wilson now operates across the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Europe and the Americas. From being mainly focused on doing MEP projects in India, the company over the past 10 years has set up global operations in MEP, Diesel Generator sets, Turnkey Data Centers, Transmission & Distribution, and Solar EPC.