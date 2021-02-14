Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited wins INR 930 crore order in Egypt

Hyderabad: Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (BSE Scrip Code: 542760; NSE Symbol: SWSOLAR), today announced that it has signed an order worth USD 127.5 million (~INR 930 crore) in the Kom Ombo region of Egypt. The order has been received from Saudi Arabia’s leading renewable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q1 2022.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited, one of the leading solar EPC and O&M players in the world, has already executed five projects of over 322 MWp in Benban Solar Park in Egypt.

Mr. Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited said, “We are delighted to win this order, which will be one of the largest projects in Egypt. Sterling and Wilson Solar’s consistent focus towards quality, performance, client centricity, and execution has helped us win projects in strategically located markets that have conducive solar power policies and high solar resources. Winning this project is an important milestone and further strengthens our focus in the MENA region which has been a key market for us.”

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.6 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. The Company also manages a portfolio of 8 GWp of O&M projects globally, a testament to its best-in-class services. Having executed multiple projects in MENA with a portfolio of around 2 GWp, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited stands tall as a renewable player in this region.