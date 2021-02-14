Chennai Metro Phase 1 is now fully operational

New Delhi: The Government of Japan joins in felicitation in welcoming the inauguration of the section of Washermanpet – Wimco Nagar (9.051km) of Chennai Metro Rail Project – Phase 1 Extension. The event was graced with the presence of Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India, in presence of Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Banwarilal Purohit, Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, and other dignitaries. Honourable Mr. TAGA Masayuki, Consul General of Japan in Chennai, attended the ceremony together with other dignitaries.

Japan has been providing funds and expertise for the metro rail system of Chennai, for Phase 1 (Chennai Airport – Washermanpet and Chennai Central – St. Thomas Mount section (45 km)), Phase 1 Extension, as well as Phase 2 (Madhavaram Milk Colony – Sholinganallur and Madhavaram Milk Colony – CMBT section (52 km)), among other metro systems in Tier 1 cites, such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. SUZUKI Satoshi, Ambassador of Japan to India said, “Chennai Metro Rail Project – Phase 1 Extension is an important urban development project towards sustainable and eco-friendly urban development in Chennai, an India’s largest industrial metropolis, where a number of Japanese companies resides. It caters rapid, seamless and punctual mobility to the people in the northern coastal part of Chennai by directly linking to the city centre and Chennai Airport. I am very proud that Nippon Signal, a highly capable Japanese company specialized in automated fare collection system has been contributing to this important urban development project. We have committed to Chennai Metro Rail Project – Phase 2 too, through providing expertise and fund of “Modified STEP”, a facility specially arranged for India with very concessional conditions. We are looking forward to continuing to work with our Indian friends on Chennai Metro Rail Project.”

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. MATSUMOTO Katsuo, Chief Representative, JICA India said, “In large cities such as Chennai, traffic congestion has become a serious problem as the result of increasing road transportation needs. The newly inaugurated stretch will improve mobility to prominent areas of Chennai, in particular the northern part. This extension line will enable the people in the northern part of the city to travel from Wimco Nagar to Chennai International Airport in south Chennai in just 1 hour. The estimated figure of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction by the Project is 60,000 tCO2/year approximately. Furthermore, with the fully operational Chennai Metro Phase 1, 10.4 million commuters are estimated to gain connectivity. The project also ensures safe travel for passengers including female, aged, and specially abled. The inauguration of this stretch will mark the successful completion of Phase- 1 of the Chennai Metro and will pave way for the ongoing Phase- 2 of the Project financed by JICA.”

Since 2008, JICA has extended 259,114 million Japanese Yen (approximately INR 17,000 crore) as concessional ODA loans over five tranches for Phase I and one tranche for Phase 2 of Chennai Metro Project to help develop around 160.8 km metro rail system. The overall loan amount provided by JICA for metro projects in India (including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad Metro’s) exceeds 1.3 trillion Japanese Yen (approximately INR 87,000 crore).