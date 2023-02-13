Steel manufacturing units under Public Sector : Faggan Singh Kulaste

There are two public steel manufacturing units functioning across country, namely, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

As on 01.02.2023, the number of contractual workers in SAIL Plants/Units is 65,898 and in RINL is 16,368.

No Steel unit has shut its operations in last 5 years. However, the process of closure of Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant (VISP), a Plant/Unit of SAIL, has been initiated in the current financial year.

The contractual workers are compensated as per the provisions of applicable statute and rules framed thereof, in case of closing of the public sector unit.

