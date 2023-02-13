FCI should open more procurement centres covering all revenue districts so that the farmers have option to sell their produce to FCI or to any other agency: Piyush Goyal

Use modern technologies in foodgrain management and Quality Control to bring more transparency and minimum human interface, said Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce & Industry while reviewing the operations of Food Corporation of India UP Region in Lucknow.

He called upon all the officers to send their suggestions to make the functioning of Food Corporation of India more efficient and modern. Shri Goyal also directed FCI officers to use their expertise in the field of foodgrain management and suggest the better design of godowns in order to create higher capacities in limited area of land.

While reviewing the issues related to wheat and paddy procurement, he directed that FCI should open more procurement centres covering almost all revenue districts so the farmers have option to sell their produce to FCI or to any other agency. He appreciated the use of E-POP machine at purchase centres in UP and advised that the same system should be implemented in other states also in order to bring more transparency in the procurement system from farmers.

Keeping in view of the demand, population and vast geographic area of Uttar Pradesh, the Union Minister directed that more quantity of Wheat should be offered in the Open Market Sale Scheme to control the market price of Wheat.

While reviewing the storage capacities in the state Shri Goyal said that all the godowns of FCI, both owned and hired should be of highest standard. All the Godowns of poor standard should immediately be upgraded by undertaking required repairs else the same should be considered for de hiring.