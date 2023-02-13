Digital initiatives undertaken for the promotion of digital empowerment and enabling the ease of doing business of MSMEs

The Government has undertaken various digital initiatives for the promotion of digital empowerment and enabling the ease of doing business of MSMEs. These inter-alia include Udyam Registration portal for online registration, Champions Portal for grievance redressal of MSMEs, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for online procurement, Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) for discounting invoices and msmemart.com for facilitating online marketing support. In addition, MSME SAMBANDH for monitoring of procurement by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) from Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) and MSME SAMADHAAN portal for filling applications regarding delayed payments by Central Ministries / Departments / CPSEs / State Governments, etc. Further, Ministry of MSME has included ‘Digital MSME Scheme’ under the MSME Champions Schemes to increase awareness, use of cloud based digital tools, for digital empowerment of MSMEs in the country.

As on date Rs. 1.39 crore MSMEs are registered in Udyam Registration portal and further benefitted through various programmes. Procurement from Central Ministries / Departments / CPSEs made purchases about Rs. 139018 Cr. from MSEs under Public Procurement Policy (PPP) for MSEs and 22,974 applications filed by MSMEs have been disposed by MSEFC council.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha