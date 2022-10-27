Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) crosses Rs 10,000 Crore Procurement Value on GeM

New Delhi : Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) ,becomes the first Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to achieve the major milestone of procurement value of Rs 10,000 (Ten Thousand) Crore through the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) since inception.

SAIL has been at the forefront in partnering with GeM and has played an active role to create different functionalities to enhance the reach of the GeM portal.

From a small beginning of Rs. 2.7 Crore in FY’18-19, SAIL has already crossed the total value of Rs. 10,000 Crore in this year. Incidentally, SAIL was the largest CPSE procurer on GeM in the previous Financial Year with a value of Rs. 4,614 Crore. In the current fiscal, SAIL has already surpassed the achievement of previous year with procurement of over Rs. 5,250 Crore till date and is committed to substantially increase the volumes on GeM.