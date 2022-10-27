MoPSW best practices to Institutionalise Swachata and Pendency Removal Under the Special Campaign 2.0 in its day to day functioning

New Delhi : The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has taken a number of initiatives under the ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 2.0) of GoI. MoPSW has identified removing pendency and improving cleanliness as the key focus areas, which will result in better record management, improve work efficiencies, enhance transparency and contribute towards a sustainable future. Steps are being taken for maintenance of the government files and getting rid of the obsolete ones. In other words, record management activities of the government offices are to be improved under Special Campaign 2.0. Special emphasis is also on the e file record management under the amended Manual of Office Procedure.

Special Campaign 2.0 seeks to institutionalize Swachata and removal of pendency not only as one time best practices, but imbibing them as a matter of habit in the day to day functioning. In this phase, the number of campaign sites have been identified to include the remotest sites and offices that have the highest public interference in the country.

As stipulated in the SCDPM 2.0 guidelines, special focus is on field/outstation offices in addition to the Ministries/Departments and their attached/subordinate offices. All the major ports and subordinate/attached offices of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways are undertaking various efforts to remove pendency and improve cleanliness in their offices and their office compounds.

Under the ongoing activities the Paradip Port has disposed-off 900 tons of scrap till now which has generated revenue of ₹4.3 crore. They have repaired the old furniture and have donated them in schools. Also, by demolishing old buildings at the port premises port has got half acre of land which will be used for future purposes. Apart from this, they have also set-up an emergency ward in the hospital which will be inaugurated on 31st October,2022. Considering today’s need, they have appointed an Ayurveda doctor as well.

The activities undertaken by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), and its various organisations under Swachata Campaign 2.0 in line with the basic spirit of the SCDPM 2.0 Campaign primarily aiming to achieve the objective of efficiency, ease of doing business and better and faster decision making by decluttering working place as well as getting rid of archaic rules and regulations. These are necessary pre requisites for making ready and launching India and the Maritime Sector onto the path of progress in the Amrit Kaal thereby enabling citizens to reap rich dividends.