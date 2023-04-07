State governments advised from time to time for filling up vacancies in State Electricity Regulatory Commissions: Union Power & NRE Minister R. K. Singh

Section 82 of the Electricity Act, 2003 empowers State Government to appoint Chairpersons and Members of State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC). The details of the State-wise vacancy position in SERCs as provided by Forum of Regulators (FoR) is at Annexure.

The Central Government has advised the State Governments from time to time to take all necessary steps for filling up the vacant posts of Chairpersons/Members in concerned SERC within stipulated time as per provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.

ANNEXURE

STATUS OF VACANCIES IN STATE ELECTRICITY REGULATORY COMMISSIONS (SERCs)

[ STATUS AS ON : 31.03.2023 ]

S. NO. NAME OF SERC/JERC POST(s) VACANT POST(s) 1. Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APSERC) Chairperson 1 [ Chairperson : Since 01-01-2020 ] 2. Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairperson + 2 Members 1 [ 1 Member : Since 08-08-2021 ] 3. Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairperson + 2 Members 2 [ Chairperson : Since 10-01-2023 ] AND [ 1 Member : Since 10-01-2021 ] 4. Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) Chairperson + 2 Members 1 [ 1 Member : Since 08-10-2021 ] 5. Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSERC) Chairperson + 1 Member 1 [ 1 Member : Since 01-01-2023 ] 6. Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) Chairperson + 2 Members 1 [ 1 Member : Since 05-05-2022 ] 7. Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) Chairperson + 2 Members 1 [ 1 Member : Since 05-10-2022 ] 8. Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC) Chairperson + 2 Members 1 [ Chairperson: Since 17-04-2019 ] 9. West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC) Chairperson + 2 Members 1 [ 1 Member : Since 29-04-2022 ]

This information was given by the Union Minister of Power Sh. R.K. Singh in the Lok Sabha today.