Stage Set For Bahuda Yatra Today In Puri, Pahandi Rituals Of Holy Trinity Begins

Puri : Stage set for Bahuda Yatra, the return of the Holy Trinity of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra & Mahaprabhu Jagannath to their abode Srimandir after a nine-day sojourn at Gundicha Temple in Puri here on Saturday.

Besides, All the rituals began at around 4 am and pahandi rituals of lord Balabhadra , Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath has begun.

Notably, this year a huge crowd has been spotted near the Gundicha temple as after a break of two years due to Covid, the Bahuda Yatra is being celebrated with participation of the devotees .