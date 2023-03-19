ST Sangamam celebrates an ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu : PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has highlighted the bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu being celebrated under Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. The ST Sangamam, the Prime Minister said, celebrates ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

In reply to a tweet by the Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted :

“The #STSangamam celebrates an ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Centuries ago people from Gujarat made Tamil Nadu their home and embraced the local culture. The Tamil people also welcomed them with open arms. This Sangamam celebrates ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’”