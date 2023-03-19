National

PM Narendra Modi applauds Sirsa farmers for leveraging PM Matasya Sampada Yojana

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the efforts of farmers of Sirsa for showcasing the benefits of PM Matasya Sampada Yojana. The Prime Minister,said that this effort is a symbol of women empowerment.

The Prime Minister was replying to the tweet thread of Sirsa MP, Ms Sunita Duggal about the adoption of PMMSY by the local farmers.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“सिरसा में हमारे किसान भाई-बहनों का यह प्रयास जहां पीएम मत्स्य संपदा योजना के फायदों को सामने लाता है, वहीं यह महिला सशक्तिकरण का भी एक प्रतीक है।”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.