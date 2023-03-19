Govt of India committed to ensure wage payment to every beneficiary

For wage payment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), the Government has decided, on the request of States, to have a mixed model for payment route up to 31st March, 2023. The payment of wages to every beneficiary under MGNREGS is being done using Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS) as well as National Automated Clearing House (NACH) depending upon the ABPS status of the beneficiary.

There are two routes to be used in payment of wages:

ABPS- If beneficiary is linked with ABPS then payment can be made through ABPS only, and

NACH- If beneficiary is not linked with ABPS due to some technical reasons etc. then Program Officer can select NACH as the mode of payment of wages.

The number of active workers under Mahatma Gandhi NREG Scheme is 14.96 crore. Government of India is committed towards ensuring timely wage payment of each worker under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA. Out of 14.96 crore workers, Aadhaar seeding of 14.27 crore workers (95.4%) has been done in NREGASoft, in which a total of 10.05 crore workers have been registered under the ABPS.

There were a total of 4.60 crore transactions in the month of February 2023 for wage payment, out of which 3.57 crore transactions (77.6%) were made through ABPS.

The ABPS, as one of the routes for wage payment under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS, was introduced for timely payment of wages. The system ensures that there will be no delay in payments due to bank account related problems. The system also ensures transparency towards the payment of the workers. Aadhaar seeding and ABPS are in place under the scheme since 2017.

Government of India is committed to ensure the wage payment to every beneficiary of the scheme.