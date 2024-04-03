Sri Sri University hosts Yogotsav-2024- A 100 day count down to International Yoga Day

• Sri Sri University included in top 100 institutes by Ministry of AYUSH

• 79 days left until International Day of Yoga

• 1200 students from leading educational institutions participated in the event

Cuttack : The mega Yoga event ‘Yogotsav-2024’ has been organized in Sri Sri University here on Wednesday, the 3rd March 2024. Sri Sri University is one among the 100 organizations across the country who got an invitation from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of AYUSH to host the countdown of International Day of Yoga for the third consecutive year. This ‘Yogotsav’ is unique as it is being observed by 100 Organizations in 100 cities for 100 days in connection with the celebration of 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga-2024. On the 79th day to the Countdown to International Day of Yoga-2024, in the premises of Sri Sri University it has been observed the grand ‘Yogotsav’ in presence of more than 1200 participants.

In this mega event Yogacharya Dr. Hare Ram Pandey (Dept. of Yoga) Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, M. P. was the chief Guest. He is also the General secretary of University Sports Board, Life member of Bhartiy Darshan Parishad, Indian academy of yoga, etc. He has published 8 books and 38 research papers in his career and has been awarded ‘Chikitsa Ratna’ award during his tenure as the editor of ‘Yoga Path’ magazine.

In his brief address, Dr. Pandey highlighted the importance of regular yoga practice for maintaining a healthy body and mind. He shared his personal experience of achieving remarkable results in his NET examination at the age of 48 through regular yoga, pranayama, yoga nidra, and super brain yoga practices. He emphasized the role of yoga in transforming lives positively and urged everyone to incorporate it into their daily routine for holistic development.

The President of Sri Sri University, Prof. Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni advised the students to appreciate the positive energy of hard work, stating, “Regular hard work is essential. Maintaining physical fitness is crucial for human well-being.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. B.R. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the University, emphasized the significance of maintaining a sound mind in a healthy body. He stated, “A healthy body is possible only with a healthy mind. Contentment lies in a disciplined lifestyle where we avoid everything that hinders our physical and mental well-being.” Swami Satyachaitanya, Director Operations and Dr. Deepa Vinay, Executive Registrar advocated for a positive attitude towards hard work and the importance of physical health for human well-being. Faculty of Health and Wellness along with Asst. Prof. Dr. Pratibhashree and Dr. Jyoti Sharma, spearheaded the organization of the event.

1200 participants of the yoga program along with 65 students from Ravenshaw University, 65 from Banki College, 70 from Shobhaniya Sikhysshram, 100 from Godisahi Higher Secondary School, 50 from Arihant Gurukul, 150 from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, 50 from Mancheswar Kendriya Vidyalaya and 20 from Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya were being advised by the guests. More active student participants from various institutions also had been into Yogotsav. Additionally, more than a hundred students from Sri Sri University voluntarily took part in the celebration, where they actively engaged in various activities aimed at promoting peace, goodwill and unity. At the end of the event the Dean, Faculty of Health and Wellness Prof. Tirthankar Ghosh has given the vote of thanks.

Sri Sri University is committed for holistic education and spreading health and well-being as one of its core principle.