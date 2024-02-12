Sri Satguru Ram Singh Ji was the first to use Non- cooperation and swadeshi as a tool to liberate the country from the yokes of British rulers – Minister of State – Culture & External Affairs Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi

New Delhi,12th February: Minister of State – Culture & External Affairs Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, today released a commemorative coin of Rs 200/- and a currency coin of Rs 10/- on the occasion of the bicentennial birth anniversary of Sri Satguru Ram Singh Ji in the august presence of His Holiness Sri Satguru Udey Singh Ji, the present Guru of Namdhari sect.

Hon’ble Minister while remembering the contributions of Sri Satguru Ram Singh Ji in the freedom movement of our country conveyed that Satguru Ram Singh Ji was a great philanthropist, a thinker, seer and a great social reformer. She conveyed that Satguru was the first to use Non- cooperation and swadeshi as a tool to liberate the country from the yokes of British rulers. He preached and practiced among the people to be Indian, remain Indian and buy Indian.

He asked the people not to kill the girl child in infancy and raised a movement against Sati Pratha, to provide equal rights of education to the girl child. He fixed the age of marriage at 18 and 20 for girls and boys respectively in 1857. He was exiled to Myanmar in 1872. People should choose the path of sacrifice, cooperation, self-reliance, and live & let live shown by Sri Satguru Ram Singh Ji. He was the first to get the Holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib printed on lithography in India and then many other countries in the world by adopting the path shown by Satguru Ram Singh Ji. Namdhari Sikhs celebrate the 208th Parkash Purb in Namdhari Gurdwara ,Ramesh Nagar, New Delhi. Thousands of Sikhs, various leaders and scholars visited the Gurdwara to pay their respect to the great Guru Satguru Ram Singh Ji.