PRESIDENT OF INDIA TO VISIT GUJARAT AND RAJASTHAN FROM FEBRUARY 12 TO 14

New Delhi,12th February: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan from February 12 to 14, 2024.

On February 12, the President will grace the 200th Janmotsav – Gyan Jyoti Parv Smaranotsav Samaroh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati at Tankara in Gujarat. On the same day, she will grace and address the 20th convocation of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology at Surat.

On February 13, the President will visit Srimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, Valsad. She will also interact with the members of PVTGs of Gujarat at Dharampur.

On February 14, the President will address a gathering of tribal women associated with various Self Help Groups at Beneshwar Dham, Rajasthan.