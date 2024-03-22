Sreeleathers inaugurated a new showroom at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Sreeleathers, a trusted name in the Indian footwear industry for the last 70 years, inaugurated a new showroom at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar. This is the 9th showroom of the brand in the state of Orissa. The showroom offers a unique and stylish assortment of World -Class Footwear, Leather accessories, Bags, Travel Bags, Sports shoes, Activewear at the most affordable price.

Known for offering world-class footwear at affordable price, Sreeleathers is the brain-child of freedom fighter, Late Suresh Chandra Dey, who established the enterprise in 1952 with an aim of offering comfortable footwear to his countrymen at a minimal price. Following the success mantra of ‘Quality products and Customer satisfaction’, the brand also has a considerably established market share in the comfort range of footwear, stylish and daily- purpose leather accessories, catering to a diverse customer-base. SL Premium is a new category in comfort and stylish segment which has received very good feedback from retail as well as online consumers.

“Every new design or category of product is brought to our showrooms first. It is only after being convinced about its quality and customer acceptability that we distribute it to our franchises. ” Shekhar Dey, Partner, Sreeleathers, stated.

Highly regarded for its strong Customer-connect, the oldest store of Sreeleathers located in Jamshedpur, the Steel of India, proudly boasts of high customer loyalty, which continues to prevail for more than 2 generations.The success of the brand can be highly credited to its strategy of taking Franchise route in various parts of India.

Sharing the brand’s future growth plans, Sushanto Dey, Partner and a third-generation member of the family, commented, “Now we want to focus on performance -based sports shoes. We plan to have a sports line separately so that we can come up with sports shoes for badminton, volleyball and basketball. The quality will be world-class. However, the price-line would be pocket friendly for the customer.” The range of active wear and sports shoes are sold under the brand name of SL Sports.