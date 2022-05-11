SRC informs midnight cyclone ‘Asani’ will start to recurve from Kakinada area of Andhra Pradesh again to the Bay of Bengal

New Delhi : Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena today informed that midnight cyclone ‘Asani’ will start to recurve from Kakinada area of Andhra Pradesh again to the Bay of Bengal. So there will be no such major problems in Odisha. Wind speed will be around 30 to 40 kmph. Heavy rain at some places in the state may occur.

“Due to cyclone ‘Asani’, the highest rainfall is recorded in Khordha district, followed by Gajapati and Naigarh. Ghasipura block in Kendujhar dist recorded 72.3 mm rain, Kanas block in Puri district with 56mm rain, he added.