Sports Minister, Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer expressed grief on the demise of Inderjit Kaur

New Delhi : The Sports Minister, Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has expressed grief on the demise of Inderjit Kaur who was the Mother of Olympian shooter Avneet Kaur Sidhu. Mrs. Inderjit Kaur breathed her last yesterday night at Bathinda and is survived by Husband, son and daughter.

Sharing the grief with the family, the Minister said that the deceased contributed a lot to the academic profession besides playing a yeoman’s role in guiding her daughter Avneet Kaur to excel in sports which inspired women of the Malwa region to take up sports.

Meet Hayer prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

It is noteworthy that Mrs. Inderjit Kaur(62) retired as Librarian from the Dasmesh College, Badal. Her husband Amritpal Singh Sidhu is a progressive farmer apart from being a journalist. Her daughter Avneet Kaur Sidhu, SSP Malerkotla, is an Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and a Medal winner in Commonwealth and the Asian Games. Ex India Hockey Captain Rajpal Singh is her son in law and her son Manmeet Singh is a lawyer by profession.