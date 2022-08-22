MAJOR REFORMS INITIATED IN HIGHER EDUCATION TO MAKE YOUTH EMPLOYABLE : MEET HAYER

New Delhi : Major reforms have been initiated in the higher education sector in order to make the youth of Punjab employable within the country. Stating this here today, Higher Education Minister, Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, school, medical and technical education sectors are being focused upon to ensure a robust educational structure.

The minister was speaking during a state-level seminar on Higher Education in Punjab and New State Government: Hopes, Aspirations, Visions, and the Road Ahead at Rayat Bahra University, Mohali organised by Association of Unaided College Teachers (AUCT), Punjab and Chandigarh. The seminar was attended by around 400 unaided teachers from colleges across the state and the UT.

Meet Hayer said that with the reforms initiated by the State Government, not only will the exploitation of teachers end, but higher education will be made affordable, and skill-based thus making the teachers employable in the country with provision of jobs. Career oriented higher education is the great need of the present time, said the Minister adding that a committee will be formed to identify and resolve the issues of higher education institutions of Punjab.

The minister called upon the students of colleges and universities to actively participate in the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Deya’ a two day sporting extravaganza being organized by the state government from August 29th. .

Renowned educationist Dr. Piyara Lal Garg delivered the key-note address while Former Advocate General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu, Senior Journalist Jatinder Pannu and Vice Chancellor Rayat Bahra University Dr. Parvinder Singh also participated in the deliberations. The vote of thanks was presented by spokesperson of the AUCT Prof. Tarun Ghai.

The objective of the seminar was to bring the academia, intelligentsia and the government on a common platform to discuss and deliberate upon the burning issues concerning higher education in Punjab and devise a roadmap for its upliftment.