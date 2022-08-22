CM Shivraj Chouhan uprooted terrorist organisation SIMI: Union Home Minister Shri Shah

New Delhi : The Union Home and Cooperative Minister Shri Amit Shah, while appreciating the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that he has uprooted a terrorist organisation like SIMI from the soil of Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj government has not hesitated in taking strict action against naxalism, mafia. Union Minister Shri Shah said that having GDP in the field of agriculture in two digits consecutively is the culmination of Shri Chouhan’s hard work.

The Union Home Minister was addressing the Bhoomi-Poojan ceremony of Central Forensic Science University along with the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 1537 police residences and administrative buildings worth Rs 415 crore at Ravindra Bhavan today. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has made the impossible task possible. Today the entire North-East has become unified with the country. This amazing work has been possible only because of his indomitable will power. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra said that the duo of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah is full of nationalism and understanding for nation. Today the whole country stands ready to unite on his call at all times.

Praising the work of Madhya Pradesh government, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has said that the pair of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has ended Naxalism. He said that the Shivraj government has done the work of bringing about a radical change in the law and order. Once upon a time Malwa was the stronghold of SIMI. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has done the work of uprooting SIMI. He said that it is the culmination of the hard work of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that while doing unimaginable and unbelievable works in the field of agriculture and irrigation, he has consistently maintained the GDP in double digits in the field of agriculture. This remarkable transformation in the field of agriculture would not have been possible without better planning and hard work. Many congratulations to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for this. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah also greeted Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and Home Minister Dr. Mishra for bringing smile on the faces of police officers and employees by giving gift of 25 thousand houses. He said that the Madhya Pradesh government is taking care of the police families who are standing for the happiness and peace of all of us. Today, 1304 families of police are getting the keys of a new house, nothing can be better than this in Mani-Kanchan Yoga, because today Bhopal is also getting the gift of National Forensic Science University.

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah while praising the Police Department said that their only mantra is the protection of the society. They also make security arrangements for the Rakhi of sisters on Rakshabandhan while their own wrists remain empty. When we celebrate the festivals of Holi, Deepawali, Eid, Christmas with enthusiasm, then they stand firm to discharge their duty. In internal security, 35 thousand police personnel have been martyred, which is more than any war. The work that these jawans do, they must get the fame and reward for the same. The image of the police was presented in a distorted way by the film world in the decade of 60s. The image of the police should be changed, which is the responsibility of all of us.

Giving the gift of National Forensic Science University to Bhopal, Union Home Minister Shri Shah said that this would create employment opportunities for the youth of Bhopal. Soon students from other countries will also come and study in Bhopal. He informed that today Bhoomi-Poojan has been done for the fifth campus of NFSU in Bhopal. Bhoomi-pujan and construction work of 5 more such campuses will start in the next two years. This will help in the investigation of crimes and will help in punishing more and more criminals with the scientific evidence obtained. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the only university of forensic science exists in our country. In the programme, Union Home Minister Shri Shah launched 50 smart classes and one lab of 10 police training centres of Madhya Pradesh by pressing the remote.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah is continuously working to strengthen the country’s unity-integrity and internal security. It is the result of his tireless hard work that today there is peace in the North-East.

The atmosphere has been created and the region which once seemed isolated from the country has become one with the country. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is doing the work of showing direction to the world.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the aim of Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana is to ensure that better housing facilities are provided to the police. The first target has been set for 25 thousand houses, out of which 12 thousand houses have been completed. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that even after this, houses would be constructed as per requirement. It is not possible to work with mental strength while living in unhygienic conditions. Keeping these in view, the work of construction of houses is being done, freeing the officers and employees of the police department from the problem of housing. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is no need for the officers and employees to worry about the higher education of their children. The fees of the children will be paid by the government for receiving higher education. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he is proud of the police of Madhya Pradesh. The police eliminated the dacoit gang within a year’s target of making Madhya Pradesh free from the dacoity problem. Eliminated 7 dreadful Naxalites in two years. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the police have destroyed the mafia.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that for thousands of years some problems remain unsolved, then a resolute person like Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah is born. Dr. Mishra said that no one can doubt the works being done by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home for the new construction of India. He also gave information about the innovations made for law and order in Madhya Pradesh, e-FIR, FIR at your door, Freedom of Religion Bill, Recovery on Damage to Public Property Bill etc.

Urban Housing and Development Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Director General of Police Shri Sudip Kumar Saxena, Managing Director Police Housing Corporation Shri Upendra Jain, Vice Chancellor of National Forensic Science University Dr JM Vyas, Executive Registrar Shri CD Jadeja, officers-staff and family members of police were also present.