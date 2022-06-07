Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur meets and felicitates Khelo India Kabaddi Champions, says “Haryana as a venue is very apt since the culture of sports is so strong here”

New Delhi :Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Shri Anurag Singh Thakur met and felicitated the young Kabaddi champions of SBI Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2021 today.

The sports minister gave a surprise visit to Panchkula’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where he not only enjoyed watching the girls’ final Kabbadi match between Harayana and Maharashtra but also gave away medals to the winning Kabaddi teams of KIYG.

After meeting and facilitating the young Kabaddi players, the Union Sports Minister also saw the finals of the KIYG women’s volleyball match and met and motivated the young women volleyball players who participated in the finals.

Speaking at the event Shri Thakur said, “Haryana as a venue is very apt since the culture of sports is so strong here. We have a huge number of talented athletes who are performing very well and all they need is the right opportunities which we are providing constantly.”

The Union Minister was accompanied by the Sports Minister of Haryana Shri Sandeep Singh and veteran Long Jumper and Athletics World Championships Bronze medalist Anju Bobby George.