Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad releases e-book “Pratidhwani” as part of Iconic Week celebrations of Ministry of Finance

New Delhi :Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad released an e-book titled “Pratidhwani” at an event organized by the Income Tax Department at here today. The event was organised as part of a series of events planned by the Income Tax Department, inspired by the Prime Minister’s call to celebrate “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” through the ideas and ideals that have shaped India and by reinforcing commitments to specific goals and targets.

MoS Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, while releasing “Pratidhwani”, complimented the Income Tax Department in having transformed itself into a service-oriented organisation while achieving a high revenue collection despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic. While quoting from Chanakya’s Arthashastra, he underlined the philosophy of ‘Kosh, Mulo, Dandah’ and reiterated that revenue is the backbone of the economy. He also remarked that the Department has been able to reinvent itself by embracing positive changes to be able to deliver quality and time-bound services to the taxpayers, which include introduction of Annual Information System (AIS), instant allotment of PAN (e-PAN) and Faceless Assessment. He lauded the Department for its achievements in instituting an effective, transparent and fair tax administration, resulting in revenue collection marked by sustainable growth and efficient taxpayer services.

Congratulating the Department on the occasion, the MoS for Finance noted that “Pratidhwani” will be a souvenir to the nation celebrating 75th year of Independence under the banner of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and will highlight the role of the Income Tax Department in the growth of the Nation as reflected through its outreach initiatives in the form of advertisements.

Smt. Sangeeta Singh, Chairperson, CBDT, in her welcome address recalled as to how the Income Tax Department has served the Nation and how the taxpayers have contributed to nation building. She also stated that the Department has been and will continue to engage with taxpayers constructively and communicate effectively for building trust with the taxpayers.

“Pratidhwani”, which translates to ‘resonance’, it denotes the movement, reflection and multiplication of sounds, ideas and communication. The e-book “Pratidhwani” showcases policy initiatives and changes in the Income Tax Department and the growth of the nation through the lens of the Department’s outreach programmes during the period 2000 to 2022. These outreach programmes, carried out through various advertisements in print and social media platforms, reflect the ideas and practices which have contributed to revenue collection, thereby playing a key role in the development of the nation. The evolution of themes in the e-book reflects the economic and other developments of the country during the period. The e-book brings together the advertisements issued by the Department over the last two decades and captures the most important of stories of those times, echoing the developments and policy changes driving the growth of the Nation and the Income Tax Department.

The e-book is divided into 4 chapters covering the period 2000 – 2022, with each chapter describing the most important milestones achieved by the Income Tax Department during the period, highlighting the importance of awareness campaigns & communication strategy to the overall success of tax administration. The e-book is available at the official website of the Income Tax Department on https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in/Documents/Coffee-Table-Book-07-06-2022.pdf.