“Self-reliant India will be made with Healthy Workforce”: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi :Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, launched the ‘ESIC Yoga Fortnight’ at ESIC Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi, today. This Yoga Fortnight will end on the day of ‘International Yoga Day’ on 21st June 2022. On this occasion, all the offices and hospitals of ESIC were connected to the main site through online medium.

The theme of this year’s International Yoga Day-2022 is “Yoga for Humanity”. With this theme, ESIC is celebrating ‘Yoga Fortnight’ to promote Yoga among the workers.

In his address on the occasion, the Union Minister informed that during ‘Yoga Fortnight’, ESIC will organize daily Yoga Camps for workers and their dependents in industrial clusters through its 160 ESI Hospitals and 64 Regional and Sub-Regional Offices.

More than 1000 Yoga Camps are expected to be organized during the Yoga Fortnight. Cleanliness Drive will also be conducted in the residential areas/Bastis of the workers along with this. All ESIC Hospitals will conduct Cleanliness drive in at least two residential areas/Bastis of worker. Special health check-up camps and health talks on diseases/preventive care will also be organized in ESI Hospitals for the workers.

In his address, Shri Bhupender Yadav emphasized on disease prevention besides medical care. He further said that Yoga is very effective in disease prevention. Doing Yoga regularly in the morning keeps the body healthy.

He said that Healthy India would be made only by Healthy Workforce and a self-reliant India would be built from a Healthy India.

Shri Mukhmeet S Bhatia, Director General, ESIC, Shri R.K. Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Smt. T.L. Yaden, Financial Commissioner, Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Vigilance Officer, Medical Superintendent and other officers of ESIC were also present.

AYUSH in ESIC

To promote ancient and traditional systems of medicine, a total of 329 AYUSH units in hospitals and dispensaries under ESI Scheme are functional across the country, where workers insured by Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy systems and Treatment is being provided to their dependents