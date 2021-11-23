Special Cover on Jain Acharya released by India Post

Bhubaneswar : A special cover on Sant Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagarji Maharaj was released by India Post at the Khandagiri Post Office today in the presence of the proponents of the cover, Shri Khandagiri Udayagiri Digambara Jain Sidhi Khetra. The cover commemorated the 50th Accession Day of the Sant and was released in more than 150 places all over the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Jain said that the Maharaj was the composer of 100 books written in seven languages. The Sant had undertaken many empirical works in his lifetime which included setting up five Gurukuls for girls, two hospitals and was instrumental in setting up of handloom centres in central jails all over the country.

Eminent philatelist Anil Dhir, who was the chief guest on the release ceremony, spoke about the rich Jain heritage in Odisha spread over nearly all the districts. He stressed the need for proper documentation and conservation of the Jain monuments and lamented that many of the richly carved images had been stolen over the last few years. He implored upon the Jain community to work for the setting up of a proper Jain museum which will highlight the rich heritage of the state. Kamal Kumar Dhanawat said that a special chair for Jain studies had been funded at the Utkal University of Culture. The other prominent members of the Jain Samaj who attended the function were Ramesh Chandra Jain, Bhagchand Bakliwal. Kanta Ajmera, Anita Jain, Kavita Jain and Kailash Chandra Bagra. The cover was designed by eminent philatelist Kashinath Sahoo. Senior Superintendent of Post offices, Shri Basant Kumar Panda and Assistant Superintendent Parmananda Sahu presided in the release ceremony.