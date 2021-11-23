Actor Sonu Sood , Kapil Sharma praise fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja in front of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot of KBC 13

Mumbai: Sometimes a movie makes an impression not just for its story but also for the look of the lead actor. We are sure you noticed Actor Sonu Sood’s body in movies like ‘R…Rajkumar’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Simmba’ and Kapil Sharma in his supershit Show-The Kapil Sharma Show, movie ‘Kis KisKo Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi.’ These actors work hard to achieve and maintain their fab body. Their journey to fitness is made smoother by their hardworking trainers, who motivate them to attain those enviable biceps and abs. You must have seen photos of Celebrity Fitness Trainer Yogesh Bhateja training your favourite stars for some movies, but most of these trainers are usually behind the scenes. However, recently Actor Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma praise their personal trainer Yogesh Bhateja in front of Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan during the shooting of KBC Season 13. The episode was broadcast last week. Sonu said, “Last time I visited the Kapil Sharma Show, I asked him, why are you not starting a gym but he said gym karke kya karenge. Then I asked my trainer Yogesh to follow Kapil Sharma and after a lot of efforts Kapil had started to workout.”

Yogesh Bhateja, a popular celebrity trainer is ruling the grounds by giving serious goals to be fit. Extensive training has been given to Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma, Farah Khan Kunder, Neetu Singh Kapoor & list goes on. Yogesh is the man behind such fantastic body transformations of these stars.

Yogesh has been giving training to Kapil since 2014. While praising Yogesh, Kapil Sharma laughed and said, “Yes, he followed a lot and finally I started workout training under his guidance. He is a fabulous trainer”.