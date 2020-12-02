Special Act for Lingaraj Temple soon:Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar:Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Today takes stock of the Ekamra Kshetra project under which the area around Lingaraj Temple is being redeveloped.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces that a special act will be formulated for Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on same lines of Puri Srimandir. Patnaik also expresses gratitude to people who gave away their lands for the heritage development project around the ancient shrine. CM Patnaik also very pleased to see the progress of work. A special Act for Lingaraj temple will be introduced like the one for Puri Srimandir.

