Soumya Ranjan Patnaik Removed from BJD’s Vice President Post

BJD leader and Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, who has recently faced controversy, was removed from the position of the party’s Vice President on Tuesday. The BJD office issued an official order regarding this decision today.



The BJD’s order stated, “Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Vice-President, BJD is hereby removed from the post of vice-president with immediate effect.” However, the party did not provide a specific reason for his removal.



This development comes after several BJD leaders criticized Soumya Ranjan Patnaik following his editorial where he criticized the Odisha government and the visits of the 5T Secretary. It is suspected that the BJD removed Patnaik from the vice-president post as a pressure tactic.



Earlier, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik had made indirect criticisms of the 5T Secretary and compared his travel expenses to the Chandrayaan 3 mission. On September 9, he made a bold statement that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik believes that his Ministers are incapable, and he relies on the 5T Secretary to get his work done.



In response to Patnaik’s removal, senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra said, “The action is uncalled for. The BJD should have discussed the matter. CM has not said anything, and no importance should be given to what other leaders of the party say. In the past, show-cause notices were served, but I do not know what has happened here.”