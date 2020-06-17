SOTC Travel anticipates demand for international destinations closer to home

Mumbai: With pent-up demand for travel due to the lockdown, travellers have been longing to holiday once again. And as travel restrictions ease, travellers will find a perfect opportunity to take a much desired break. So, to help customers plan their travel, SOTC Travel has launched Back To Life international holidays at close to home destinations, starting September 2020. To ensure flexibility, the holidays come with zero cancellation till 5 days prior departure and the added advantage of special offers like complimentary stay for a child and hotel upgrades.

To restore confidence in travel, the company’s Assured- Safe Travel Program, a comprehensive guide to safe travel in the COVID-19 era in partnership with Apollo Clinics and Travel Insurance with COVID-19 related hospitalization have been incorporated in SOTC’s Back To Life holidays.

According to the Company’s Holiday Readiness Travel Report – Future of Travel post COVID-19, 36% respondents showed preference for an international holiday; 41% preferring short haul destinations. SOTC’s Back to Life international holidays hence provide a combination of relaxation and wellness experiences, adventure and beach getaways. Customers can choose from an array of destinations like Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Dubai, Malaysia, and Mauritius amongst others and at affordable price points.

Benefits of Back to Life international holidays:

· Flexibility of date changes with zero cancellation charges till 5 days prior to departure

· Hotel Upgrade offers (Pay 3 Star and Stay at 4 Star/ Pay 4 Star and Stay at 5 Star)

· Child stays free*

· Easy EMI payment options

· A minimal booking amount of INR 5 000.00*

Speaking on the launch, Daniel Dsouza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “As travellers were unable to travel for their summer holidays this year, there is clearly pent-up travel demand and added to this is the strong desire for a break due to lockdown restrictions. So, SOTC’s Back to Life international holidays have been designed to offer quick getaways, wellness, adventure and experiential holidays at close to home destinations- and at truly affordable prices. This launch gives our customers time to plan their holiday break in readiness for lifting of travel restrictions. The special features of our Back To Life holidays include date change flexibility and no cancellation charges till 5 days prior departure. Additionally, the free child stay and hotel upgrades come as very attractive value offers.

To build customer confidence about safety and health/hygiene standards while they travel with us, the Back to To Life holidays come with the stamp of SOTC ‘Assured’ – a comprehensive program to safe travel in the COVID-19 era, in partnership with Apollo Clinics – a member of the Apollo Hospitals Group, the expert in the healthcare sector.”

