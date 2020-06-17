Magma Fincorp Contributes Rs 5 Cr to PM CARES Fund

Mumbai: Mumbai-based asset finance company, Magma Fincorp Limited today pledged Rs 5 crore under the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to support India’s fight against coronavirus.

Magma is committed to participating in corporate India’s response to address the global pandemic COVID-19 through funds directly to PM Cares, community welfare plans, providing meals and dry ration and through leveraging its expertise to offer assistance in the far reaching areas of the country. Magma has supported 5600 families which is around 30,000 people in 10 states fight hunger by providing Dry Ration and freshly cooked meals over the past two months.

Related

comments