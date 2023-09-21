Sony announces newest ZV-1 II, Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom vlogging camera

New Delhi, 20th September 2023: Sony announced today the all-new second generation camera to the ZV-1 in the vlog camera ZV series, the ZV-1 II, which includes highly requested and popular market-leading features. With a wider angle than ZV-1, the ZV-1 II helps vloggers make more engaging storytelling with attractive photogenic image quality.

With the 1.0-type Exmor RS™ image sensor (approximately 20.1 effective megapixels), BIONZ X™ image processing engine, and ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 18-50mm F1.8-4[i] lens, the ZV-1 II allows for creators of many skill levels to enjoy sophisticated capabilities. From the 18-50mm[ii] wide angle lens which can frame everything from group selfies to narrow interiors or dynamic recordings of everyday scenes to the Multiple Face Recognition[iii], which recognises multiple faces and automatically adjusts to keep all faces sharp and clear when taking selfie shots that include two or three people, the ZV-1 II is the advanced vlogging camera packed into a travel-size.

“The ZV-1 II marks an exhilarating phase for content producers and is poised to become the preferred camera for a diverse range of creators, from vloggers and social media influencers to short-form video artists. With our latest addition to the ZV series, we’ve attentively considered inputs from various users and incorporated features that hold utmost significance for vloggers. Our commitment to enhancing the ZV series based on community feedback remains unwavering and the ZV-1 II stands as a testament to that dedication.” said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India.

Capture the world in breathtaking detail with the ZV-1 II‘s ultra-wide angle and zoom capabilities

18mm[iv] wide angle of view makes it easy to capture attractive photogenic image with the entire scene – especially when shooting selfies at arm’s length. The 18-50mm optical zoom and the Clear Image Zoom smoothly enlarges images while minimising loss of image quality to create a variety in videos by changing the angle of view.

Seamlessly transition between sharp focus and background blur with the Bokeh Switch, supported by the remarkable clarity of its 1.0 type sensor and elevated storytelling achieved through the Cinematic Vlog Setting

1.0 type sensor with Bokeh Switch which gives beautiful bokeh by defocusing the background with a single touch. Cinematic Vlog Setting function responds to the demands to easily take ambient images using a vlog camera. It enables impressive imagery at a touch. Simply tap the on-screen function icon and the camera will automatically set a CinemaScope size (2.35:1)[v] and a frame rate of 24 fps[vi], the same as for a cinema movie. Then finish off the work with the on-screen buttons to select from five LOOKs and four MOODs.

The Creative Look feature adds artistic flair to your content, while the Fast Hybrid AF System keeps your subjects in sharp focus even during dynamic movements

Creative Look which supports 10 preset looks[vii] to suit your creative preferences and pro-level imaging features. Even in high-definition 4K where precise focusing is required, the camera will keep the images sharp with the same Fast Hybrid AF system seen in α series cameras. The camera is equipped with AF Transition Speed to select the focusing speed during video recording, and AF Subject Shift Sensitivity to control the focus in line with the subject’s movement and environment. In addition, the Real-time Eye AF can accurately keep focus on human or animals for both stills and movies.

Enjoy pristine audio with the intelligent 3-capsule microphone, while the Face Priority AE and Soft Skin Effect enhance your appearance

In Auto mode, the camera recognises human faces or objects and automatically[viii] switches the direction of the built-in microphone ([Front] or [All Directions]). In Manual mode, you can select [Front] for selfies, [Rear] when shooting with narration or [All Directions]. The supplied windscreen ensures a clear recording of the speaker when outdoors. Easy to use cableless attachment to Multi Interface Shoe[ix] and a 3.5 mm microphone jack makes it easy to connect external microphones. Face Priority AE and Soft Skin Effect automatically and immediately detects faces and adjusts the exposure to optimise facial brightness, no matter the lighting. Soft skin effect smooths skin and facial features when filming.

Showcase products with precision using the Product Showcase Setting and experiment with time manipulation through the S&Q Shoot Mode for captivating slow-motion and fast-motion effects

Product Showcase Setting delivers convenient shooting of product review videos with smooth focus transitions from your face to the item you are highlighting. S&Q shoot mode[x] which allows a selection up to 5x slow or up to 60x quick motion to add impact to everyday scenes. The combination of shooting and recording frame rates can now be set on a single screen.

The ZV-1 II excels in various lighting conditions with ISO sensitivity ranging from 125 to 12800

ISO sensitivity spanning from 125 to 12800 allows the camera to record sharp images with less noise, even in low lighting. Active Mode electronic image stabilisation – content can be captured while walking or in motion and is especially useful for handheld shooting[xi]. Useful for handheld Movie and Slow & Quick motion shooting.

Achieve smooth, steady footage with the Active Mode electronic image stabilization and exercise creative control over light exposure with the built-in ND filter

Built-in ND filter is used to reduce exposure by three stops and allow for beautiful background bokeh even in the brightest situation.

ZV-1 II is compact and lightweight for easy portability, operability and connectivity

The ZV-1 II is perfect for on the go; its compact and lightweight design can be easily carried in a pocket or small bag, even with its optical wide zoom lens. The ZV-1 II supports different filming styles with the vari-angle screen suitable for selfies, easy to hold body grip (or with an optional GP-VPT2BT grip), user-friendly key and control layout[xii] and the recording indicator on the front face of the body. The monitor display has been redesigned with a bold, clearly visible red frame that makes it obvious when recording is in progress. Power charge easily via a USB Type-C® connector

The ZV-E1 II is your tool for producing professional-quality videos, giving you the power to capture, create, and captivate

For easy high-quality live streaming, simply connect the ZV-1 II to a PC or smartphone[xiii] with a commercially available USB cable (not included) to use it as a webcam. Make your video more attractive in online meetings and live streaming by using Creative Look to improve the skin’s appearance and adjust the hue. Faces will appear clearer and brighter (Face Priority AE) and the eyes will be kept in focus (Real-time Eye AF).

The ZV-1 II includes accessibility features that facilitate operation in several ways, including screen reader functionality for people with visual impairments. Accessibility features allow anyone to enjoy shooting and playback. When the screen reader function[xiv] is activated, text on the menu screens is read aloud. The screen reader function can be activated by turning the [Screen Reader] function in the [Setup] tab ON. Screen reader volume can be adjusted via the [Sound Options] settings. In addition to the above, the ZV-1 II includes a number of functions that assist in achieving pinpoint focus on a variety of subjects. The Real-time Eye AF can automatically recognise and focus on [Human] or [Animal], or the Real-time Tracking function. Focus Magnification, and Peaking functions make it easier to focus manually, and features like Touch Focus, Touch Tracking, and Touch Shutter let the user focus, track, and shoot simply by touching the subject on the monitor screen. ZV-1 II accessibility features (items listed in the specifications): Screen Reader, Touch AE, Focus Magnifier, Peaking Display, Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking, Touch Focus, Touch Tracking, Touch Shutter, Vari-angle LCD screen and Custom function.

ZV-1 IIis environment friendly with accessible design

In addition to Sony’s commitment to a sustainable future with global initiatives like Road to Zero and the 2030 renewable energy goal, the ZV-1 II has been specifically developed with sustainability in mind. Recycled materials, including SORPLASTM[xv], are actively used for the camera body, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing functionality. Sony’s unique recycled paper “Original Blend Material”, which does not use plastic and is easy to recycle, is used for individual packaging. Using materials such as bamboo, sugar cane fibre, and recycled paper collected from the market, it is both environmentally friendly and high quality.

Pricing and Availability

The ZV-1 II vlog camera will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 25th September 2023 onwards.