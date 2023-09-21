The Derma Co. Becomes The Second Brand From Honasa Consumer To Achieve Rs. 30 Crore Monthly Revenue, Outpacing Mamaearth

Gurugram, India – September 20th, 2023: The Derma Co., an active ingredients backed skincare brand launched in 2020, under the house of Honasa Consumer Limited, celebrates the milestone achievement of Rs. 30 Cr. monthly revenue in just 41 months of its inception, outpacing Mamaearth, the flagship brand from Honasa. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the journey of the company.

With products tested by dermatologists, The Derma Co. is a brand providing solutions for skin and hair conditions crafted using active ingredients targeted to heal diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss, dandruff, and more. The Derma Co. makes these solutions easily accessible to consumers across digital and retail touchpoints and, also retails across leading e-commerce marketplaces and select modern trade partner outlets. As a brand, The Derma Co. has been able to create an alchemy of science-backed products with safe formulations of active ingredients, helping consumers solve their skincare woes.

“The Derma Co. was conceived with an aim to democratize the segment of active ingredients based skincare and make it easily accessible to consumers. Hence, we crafted The Derma Co. with clinically tested products in safe formulations using active ingredients to help consumers solve skin concerns. Being the second brand from our house, we deployed the playbooks that were created from our learnings from Mamaearth’s journey. Through the incubation and scale up phase, we realized that we have established repeatable playbooks that helped us reach milestones faster than Mamaearth. This milestone achieved by The Derma Co. has reinforced our belief in our playbooks and we will continue to deploy our learnings across the portfolio brands of Honasa Consumer”, said Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited

The Derma Co. is a brand based on science and active ingredients and has been centered on a strong purpose that helps provide science education to underprivileged children through its ‘Young Scientists’ initiative, wherein children in certain rural parts of India are provided with access to education in science.