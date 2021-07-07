Smt Binodini Patnaik an icon of modern nursing in Odisha passes away

Bhubaneswar: Smt Binodini Patnaik, 90, passed away due to cardiac complications on the afternoon of July 06 at her Cuttack residence.

Born in 1932 in undivided Puri district to Madan Mohan Das, Binodini Patnaik eventually moved to Cuttack after her marriage to Freedom Fighter and Labana Satyagrahi Lakshman Patnaik. She pursued her higher education in Ravenshaw College Cuttack and moved to Delhi and Australia for advanced degrees.

Returning to India, she worked with the Govt of Odisha in Nursing and Administration. She has been recognized and honored by various organizations as one of the first women in Odisha to earn advanced degrees- in nursing, administration, and law. She was instrumental in setting up nursing protocols in the state, and winning cadre recognition and self administration for nurses in Odisha.

After her retirement in 1990, she pursued social and charitable activities in organizations dedicated to women and orphaned children. She spent the next few decades living at her residence in CDA, Cuttack. She is survived by her children Manjushree, Duryodhan, Sanjit, Shelley and Bobby, and their spouses and grandchildren.