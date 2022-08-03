Smriti Zubin Irani says , Out of Rs.6712.85 crore allocated upto the financial year 2022-23, an amount of Rs.4480.30 crore has been disbursed/released by the concerned Ministries/ Departments for implementation of various projects/ schemes

New Delhi : The year-wise details of 35 projects/schemes worth Rs. 9176.65 crore appraised under the Framework for Nirbhaya Fund are at Annexure.
The year-wise allocation in the Nirbhaya Fund since its inception is as under:
|Financial Year
|2013-14
|2014-15
|2015-16
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|Allocation
(Rs.crore)
|1000.00
|1000.00
|–
|707.62
|550.00
|550.00
|550.00
|1355.23
|500.00
|500.00
Out of Rs.6712.85 crore allocated upto the financial year 2022-23, an amount of Rs.4480.30 crore has been disbursed/released by the concerned Ministries/ Departments for implementation of various projects/ schemes.
The projects/ schemes under Nirbhaya Fund are demand driven. The projects/ schemes appraised by Empowered Committee (EC) under Framework for Nirbhaya Fund are having staggered implementation schedule. Further, some of the appraised projects are directly implemented by Central Ministries/Departments. However, majority of the projects are implemented through State Governments/ Union Territory Administrations in which Central Government releases the funds to States/ UTs as per prescribed fund sharing pattern of respective projects/schemes and implementation on ground is done by the States/UTs as per the approved implementation period.
Further, there are schemes, which require recurring expenditure for providing services, in respect of which, further funds are released upon receipt of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) and Statement of Expenditure (SoE) from the Implementing Agency/authority. The UCs are required to be submitted within twelve months of the closure of financial year, in which grant was released. Hence, it is possible that more funds have been actually utilised, but Utilisation Certificates (UCs) and Statement of Expenditure (SoE), as required, as per provisions of General Financial Rules (GFR) have not been submitted by the concerned States/Implementing Agencies (IAs). The States/ IAs are regularly followed up to submit UCs and SoEs. Various other factors such as time taken in getting required approvals from competent authorities, procedure to be followed for award of contract, disruptions due to unforeseen reasons such as the one created by the Covid 19 etc., also affect implementation of schemes/ projects. Under Nirbhaya Fund, till date, approximately 68% of the funds released have been reported to be utilized.
This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
Annexure
Year-wise details of projects/ schemes appraised under Nirbhaya Fund since its inception
|Ministries/ Departments
|Sl.
No.
|Project Name
|Date of appraisal
|Amount appraised
(In crore)
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|Emergency Response Support system (ERSS)
|02.02.2014
|321.69
|Creation of Central Victim Compensation Fund (CVCF)
|June, 2015
|200.00
|Cyber Crime Prevention against Women & Children (CCPWC)
|06.01.2016
|195.83
|Sub-project under CCPWC
|04.06.2018
|28.93
|Proposal for providing facility of Social Workers/ Counsellors at the District and Sub- Divisional Police Station Level in Delhi
|18.02.2016
|5.07
|New building with women centric facilities for Special Unit for Women & Children (SPUWAC) and Special Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) at Nanakpura
|18.02.2016
|23.53
|Various other activities under Delhi Police ‘Safety of Women’ Scheme
|04.10.2017
|10.20
|Safe City Proposal for 8 Cities i.e. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai
|01.03.2018
|2919.55
|Establishment of State of Art DNA Lab. at CFSL, Chandigarh
|01.03.2018
|99.76
|Strengthening DNA analysis, cyber forensic & related facilities in SFSLs in 24 States/UTs i.e. Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Odisha, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, A&N Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Nagaland
|16.11.2018, 20.02.2019, 29.03.2019, 18.03.2020, 29.09.2020,
30.09.2021,
29.04.2022
|208.76
|Setting up and strengthening Anti-Human Trafficking Units in all districts of States & UTs.
|22.10.2019
|100.00
|Setting up/ strengthening Women Help Desks in Police Stations in all States & UTs (covering 10,000 Police Stations).
|22.10.2019
|100.00
|Proposal for procurement of Forensic Kits for sexual Assault cases
|16.11.2018
|7.09
|Proposal for training of Investigation Officers (IOs)/ Prosecution Officers (POs) through Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) for three years
|18.03.2020
|7.50
|Proposal for training of Investigation Officers (IOs)/ Prosecution Officers (POs) through BPR&D in FY 2022-23
|29.04.2022
|4.69
|Ministry of Railways
|Integrated Emergency Response Management System (IERMS)
|18.11.2015
|500.00
|Provision of Video Surveillance System at Konkan Railway Station
|16.11.2018
|17.64
|Proposal for procurement of Tabs for Security of Women
|29.04.2022
|6.35
|MeiTY/ IIT Delhi
|Development & Field Testing of panic Switch based safety Device for Cars and Buses for aiding Women’s Safety
|19.07.2016
|3.49
|Deptt. of Justice
|Setting up Fast Track Special Courts to dispose off cases pending trial under Rape & POCSO Act
|16.11.2018
|767.25
|(Extension of the FTSCs for two more years upto FY 2021-22)
|05.02.2020
|1687.95
|M/o Tourism
|Safe Tourism Destination for women in MP
|19.12.2019
|27.98
|Ministry of Road Transport & Highways
|Abhaya Project Proposal for safety of women and girl child, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh
|19.07.2016
|138.49
|Women’s safety in public transport, UPSRTC, Govt. of U.P.
|21.07.2017
|83.50
|Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Govt. of Karnataka on Training women for heavy passengers vehicles
|04.10.2017
|56.06
|Proposal of C-DAC for customization, deployment and management of State-wise vehicle tracking platform
|20.02.2019
|465.02
|Ministry of Women and Child Development
|One Stop Centre (OSC)
|April,2015
|867.74
|Universalisation of Women Helpline (WHL)
|April, 2015
|155.94
|Mahila Police Volunteers (MPV)
|20.12.2016
|27.76
|Chirali Proposal, Women Empowerment Directorate
|20.12.2016
|10.20
|
|21.07.2017
|1.74
|Safety and Security of Women, Govt. of Uttarakhand
|21.07.2017
|0.72
|Nirbhaya Shelter Home, Govt. of Nagaland
|21.07.2017
|2.84
|NICSI for Developing Nirbhaya Dashboard
|March,2017
|0.24
|Proposal of Department of Information, MSME & Export Promotion, Govt. of UP: Mission Shakti for awareness and capacity building program for safety and empowerment of women and girls in industrial sectors
|26.03.2021
|8.25
|Scheme for critical care and support for accessing justice to rape / gang-rape survivors and minor girls who get pregnant
|28.04.2021
|74.10
|M/o External Affairs
|Proposal for opening One Stop Centres (OSCs) in 10 Indian Missions abroad
|28.04.2021
|40.79
|Grand Total
|–
|9176.65