National

Smriti Zubin Irani says , Out of Rs.6712.85 crore allocated upto the financial year 2022-23, an amount of Rs.4480.30 crore has been disbursed/released by the concerned Ministries/ Departments for implementation of various projects/ schemes

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The year-wise details of 35 projects/schemes worth Rs. 9176.65 crore appraised under the Framework for Nirbhaya Fund are at Annexure.

The year-wise allocation in the Nirbhaya Fund since its inception is as under:

 

Financial Year 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23
Allocation

(Rs.crore)

 1000.00 1000.00 707.62 550.00 550.00 550.00 1355.23 500.00 500.00

 

Out of Rs.6712.85 crore allocated upto the financial year 2022-23, an amount of Rs.4480.30 crore has been disbursed/released by the concerned Ministries/ Departments for implementation of various projects/ schemes.

The projects/ schemes under Nirbhaya Fund are demand driven. The projects/ schemes appraised by Empowered Committee (EC) under Framework for Nirbhaya Fund are having staggered implementation schedule. Further, some of the appraised projects are directly implemented by Central Ministries/Departments. However, majority of the projects are implemented through State Governments/ Union Territory Administrations in which Central Government releases the funds to States/ UTs as per prescribed fund sharing pattern of respective projects/schemes and implementation on ground is done by the States/UTs as per the approved implementation period.

Further, there are schemes, which require recurring expenditure for providing services, in respect of which, further funds are released upon receipt of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) and Statement of Expenditure (SoE) from the Implementing Agency/authority. The UCs are required to be submitted within twelve months of the closure of financial year, in which grant was released. Hence, it is possible that more funds have been actually utilised, but Utilisation Certificates (UCs) and Statement of Expenditure (SoE), as required, as per provisions of General Financial Rules (GFR) have not been submitted by the concerned States/Implementing Agencies (IAs). The States/ IAs are regularly followed up to submit UCs and SoEs. Various other factors such as time taken in getting required approvals from competent authorities, procedure to be followed for award of contract, disruptions due to unforeseen reasons such as the one created by the Covid 19 etc., also affect implementation of schemes/ projects. Under Nirbhaya Fund, till date, approximately 68% of the funds released have been reported to be utilized.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

*****

BY

 

 

Annexure

 

Year-wise details of projects/ schemes appraised under Nirbhaya Fund since its inception

 

Ministries/ Departments Sl.

No.

 Project Name Date of appraisal Amount appraised

(In crore)
Ministry of Home Affairs   Emergency Response Support system (ERSS) 02.02.2014 321.69
  Creation of Central Victim Compensation Fund (CVCF) June, 2015 200.00
  Cyber Crime Prevention against Women & Children (CCPWC) 06.01.2016 195.83
Sub-project under CCPWC 04.06.2018 28.93
  Proposal for providing facility of Social Workers/ Counsellors at the District and Sub- Divisional Police Station Level in Delhi 18.02.2016 5.07
  New building with women centric facilities for Special Unit for Women & Children (SPUWAC) and Special Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) at Nanakpura 18.02.2016 23.53
  Various other activities under Delhi Police ‘Safety of Women’ Scheme 04.10.2017 10.20
  Safe City Proposal for 8 Cities i.e. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai 01.03.2018 2919.55
  Establishment of State of Art DNA Lab. at CFSL, Chandigarh 01.03.2018 99.76
  Strengthening DNA analysis, cyber forensic & related facilities in SFSLs in 24 States/UTs i.e. Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Odisha, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, A&N Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Nagaland 16.11.2018, 20.02.2019, 29.03.2019, 18.03.2020, 29.09.2020,

30.09.2021,

29.04.2022

 208.76
  Setting up and strengthening Anti-Human Trafficking Units in all districts of States & UTs. 22.10.2019 100.00
  Setting up/ strengthening Women Help Desks in Police Stations in all States & UTs (covering 10,000 Police Stations). 22.10.2019 100.00
  Proposal for procurement of Forensic Kits for sexual Assault cases 16.11.2018 7.09
  Proposal for training of Investigation Officers (IOs)/ Prosecution Officers (POs) through Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) for three years 18.03.2020 7.50
  Proposal for training of Investigation Officers (IOs)/ Prosecution Officers (POs) through BPR&D in FY 2022-23 29.04.2022 4.69
Ministry of Railways   Integrated Emergency Response Management System (IERMS) 18.11.2015 500.00
  Provision of Video Surveillance System at Konkan Railway Station 16.11.2018 17.64
  Proposal for procurement of Tabs for Security of Women 29.04.2022 6.35
MeiTY/ IIT Delhi   Development & Field Testing of panic Switch based safety Device for Cars and Buses for aiding Women’s Safety 19.07.2016 3.49
Deptt. of Justice   Setting up Fast Track Special Courts to dispose off cases pending trial under Rape & POCSO Act 16.11.2018 767.25
(Extension of the FTSCs for two more years upto FY 2021-22) 05.02.2020 1687.95
M/o Tourism   Safe Tourism Destination for women in MP 19.12.2019 27.98
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways   Abhaya Project Proposal for safety of women and girl child, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh 19.07.2016 138.49
  Women’s safety in public transport, UPSRTC, Govt. of U.P. 21.07.2017 83.50
  Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Govt. of Karnataka on Training women for heavy passengers vehicles 04.10.2017 56.06
  Proposal of C-DAC for customization, deployment and management of State-wise vehicle tracking platform 20.02.2019 465.02
Ministry of Women and Child Development   One Stop Centre (OSC) April,2015 867.74
  Universalisation of Women Helpline (WHL) April, 2015 155.94
  Mahila Police Volunteers (MPV) 20.12.2016 27.76
  Chirali Proposal, Women Empowerment Directorate 20.12.2016 10.20
 
  1. and safe Cities Free from Violence against Women and Girls’ Programme, Govt. of M.P.
 21.07.2017 1.74
  Safety and Security of Women, Govt. of Uttarakhand 21.07.2017 0.72
  Nirbhaya Shelter Home, Govt. of Nagaland 21.07.2017 2.84
  NICSI for Developing Nirbhaya Dashboard March,2017 0.24
  Proposal of Department of Information, MSME & Export Promotion, Govt. of UP: Mission Shakti for awareness and capacity building program for safety and empowerment of women and girls in industrial sectors 26.03.2021 8.25
  Scheme for critical care and support for accessing justice to rape / gang-rape survivors and minor girls who get pregnant 28.04.2021 74.10
M/o External Affairs   Proposal for opening One Stop Centres (OSCs) in 10 Indian Missions abroad 28.04.2021 40.79
    Grand Total 9176.65
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.