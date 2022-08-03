Smriti Zubin Irani says , Out of Rs.6712.85 crore allocated upto the financial year 2022-23, an amount of Rs.4480.30 crore has been disbursed/released by the concerned Ministries/ Departments for implementation of various projects/ schemes

New Delhi : The year-wise details of 35 projects/schemes worth Rs. 9176.65 crore appraised under the Framework for Nirbhaya Fund are at Annexure.

The year-wise allocation in the Nirbhaya Fund since its inception is as under:

Financial Year 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Allocation (Rs.crore) 1000.00 1000.00 – 707.62 550.00 550.00 550.00 1355.23 500.00 500.00

Out of Rs.6712.85 crore allocated upto the financial year 2022-23, an amount of Rs.4480.30 crore has been disbursed/released by the concerned Ministries/ Departments for implementation of various projects/ schemes.

The projects/ schemes under Nirbhaya Fund are demand driven. The projects/ schemes appraised by Empowered Committee (EC) under Framework for Nirbhaya Fund are having staggered implementation schedule. Further, some of the appraised projects are directly implemented by Central Ministries/Departments. However, majority of the projects are implemented through State Governments/ Union Territory Administrations in which Central Government releases the funds to States/ UTs as per prescribed fund sharing pattern of respective projects/schemes and implementation on ground is done by the States/UTs as per the approved implementation period.

Further, there are schemes, which require recurring expenditure for providing services, in respect of which, further funds are released upon receipt of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) and Statement of Expenditure (SoE) from the Implementing Agency/authority. The UCs are required to be submitted within twelve months of the closure of financial year, in which grant was released. Hence, it is possible that more funds have been actually utilised, but Utilisation Certificates (UCs) and Statement of Expenditure (SoE), as required, as per provisions of General Financial Rules (GFR) have not been submitted by the concerned States/Implementing Agencies (IAs). The States/ IAs are regularly followed up to submit UCs and SoEs. Various other factors such as time taken in getting required approvals from competent authorities, procedure to be followed for award of contract, disruptions due to unforeseen reasons such as the one created by the Covid 19 etc., also affect implementation of schemes/ projects. Under Nirbhaya Fund, till date, approximately 68% of the funds released have been reported to be utilized.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

*****

BY

Annexure

Year-wise details of projects/ schemes appraised under Nirbhaya Fund since its inception