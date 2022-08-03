InternationalNational

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande to visit  Nepal this month for the ceremony involving conferment of honorary title in the Nepali Army by Nepal President

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande to visit  Nepal this month for the ceremony involving conferment of honorary title in the Nepali Army by Nepal President. As part of close ties between Indian,  Nepal Army, the chiefs of both armies are given top titles from other side.

