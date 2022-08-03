New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande to visit Nepal this month for the ceremony involving conferment of honorary title in the Nepali Army by Nepal President. As part of close ties between Indian, Nepal Army, the chiefs of both armies are given top titles from other side.
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande to visit Nepal this month for the ceremony involving conferment of honorary title in the Nepali Army by Nepal President
Prev Post
Smriti Zubin Irani says , Out of Rs.6712.85 crore allocated upto the financial year 2022-23, an amount of Rs.4480.30 crore has been disbursed/released by the concerned Ministries/ Departments for implementation of various projects/ schemes