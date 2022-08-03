Inclusion of Ayush Component in Ration Provided by Anganwadi Centres

New Delhi : Under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, time-tested traditional wisdom in community nutritional practices is sought to be leveraged through Ayush formulations and simple Ayurveda interventions to improve digestive capacity, absorption of nutrients, address anaemia and aid in management of malnutrition for the holistic nourishment of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

In the State of Gujarat, since January 2022, AYUSH component has been introduced in the current micro nutrient-enriched Take Home Ration for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children (6 months to 3 years) on pilot basis in 6 districts (Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Dang, Narmada, Bhavnagar and Dahod).

In order to assess the impact of addition of AYUSH formulations to the Take Home Ration, Government of Gujarat has given the project to Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, for a baseline assessment and an end line survey.

Further, as per the information received from the State of Karnataka, AYUSH components have not been introduced to the ration provided by the Anganwadi Centers.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.