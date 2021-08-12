Smart City Bhubaneswar celebrates International Youth Day with green initiative

Bhubaneswar : On the occasion of the International Youth Day today the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar Project of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) took up plantation activities at several locations across the city with the help of Peer Leaders (Pragati Sathis).

Peer Leaders and community members have identified Baramuda Village Primary School, Baramunda Anganwadi Centre Campus (IV), OUAT Farm Gate and Ganda Munda Primary School campus to plant fruit-bearing trees. The focus was to sensitize and bring behavioral changes among youths towards transforming their neighbourhood with more greenery and fight global warming and climate change.

In 2021 the life, livelihood and environment are severely affected by the global COVID pandemic and have serious impact on human health, environment and food systems. In addition to this, the ever-growing population is of a great concern. At this crucial juncture the need of the youth is to “think globally and act locally’’ to address the global health, climate and food crisis.

It can be mentioned here that in 1999, UN General Assembly endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers of Youth (Lisbon, 8-12 August 1998) that 12 August be declared International Youth Day. This year’s theme is “ Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.’’

The International Youth Day provides an opportunity to celebrate young peoples’ views and initiatives on a global scale as they hold a crucial role working towards the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and related frameworks. Recent global priorities have centered around fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts of climate change, unemployment, poverty, gender inequality, conflict and migration.

Speaking on this occasion, noted environment activist and plant lover Maheswar Khillar explained the technique and skills quoting from his field experiences with scientific reasons on plant care and plant growth. He mentioned about the process and provided tips and tricks to the youths on the symbiotic relations of plants and human beings.

The Peer Leaders decided to plant trees which not only provide a green corridor, but are also helpful for food and nutrition. General Manager (Social Project) BSCL, Diptirani Sahoo, and field-level staff of BMC i.e. Ward Officer, teachers, anganwadi workers, field coordinators of the project were also present on the occasion.

BSCL today took up the initiative in association with Humara Bachpan Trust, the implementing partner of the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar project, a collaborative project of BSCL and UNFPA to motivate and sensitise youth to have an eco-friendly and sustainable world. Youth Specialist of the project Shishir Grahacharya coordinated the event.

Related