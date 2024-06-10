Sindhu Shikhar Car Rally from Delhi to Leh Flagged Off by VAdm Sanjay Bhalla, Chief of Personnel

Sindhu Shikhar car rally from Delhi to Leh and back was flagged off by VAdm Sanjay Bhalla, the Chief of Personnel on 10 Jun 24 from New Delhi. The main objective of the expedition is to spread awareness about the rich maritime heritage of India and maritime consciousness in the northern states.

The expedition consisting of 40 naval personnel will cover a distance of 3637 km over 18 days traversing through remote regions.

The expedition will be a major milestone in achieving outreach activities by Indian Navy, mainly in the regions of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Ladakh by interactions in schools, colleges and NCC units enroute and also reaching out to the proud veterans through veterans’ interactions programme at Chandigarh. During these interactions with students, the team will give presentations about how to join Indian Navy and motivate youth to join armed forces.