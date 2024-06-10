Quality Council of India celebrates World Accreditation Day in more than 20 cities across India

Quality Council of India (QCI) celebrated World Accreditation Day today across more than 20 cities in India. The event held in New Delhi, with the theme “Accreditation: Empowering Tomorrow and Shaping the Future,” was inaugurated by Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh. The event was graced by the presence of Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. M. Srinivas; Chairperson, Quality Council of India, Shri Jaxay Shah along with several industry leaders, government officials, and company heads, who discussed the role of accreditation in shaping the quality of life in all spheres.

Addressing the event, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh empasised the need to go beyond standard practices and develop processes that make us stand out from the crowd. He mentioned that strengthening the accreditation body and the entire quality system is not just a necessity but a strategic move towards excellence.

Both NABL and NABCB constitute the accreditation infrastructure in India and are signatories to the Multilateral Recognition Arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). NABL has over 8000 accredited labs and NABCB has over 260 accredited CABs (Conformity Assessment Bodies).’

The Quality Council of India, established in 1997 by the Government of India and the Indian industry, is the apex organisation in India responsible for establishing and operating the third-party national accreditation system, improving quality across sectors and advising the government and other stakeholders on all matters concerning quality.