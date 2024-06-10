Chief of the Air Staff to Review Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal on June 15, 2024

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 213 Officers’ Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, Hyderabad will be held on 15 June 2024, with traditional military splendour, to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of the Flying and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), would be the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade.

During the function, the RO will confer the President’s Commission to the graduating trainees. The ceremony includes presentation of ‘Wings’ to the Flight Cadets, officers of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and officers from friendly foreign countries who would be successfully completing their flying training. Being the culmination of a demanding period of training, the occasion marks the most important milestone in any military aviator’s career.

The Flight Cadet from Flying Branch who stands first in the order-of-merit will be awarded the Chief of the Air Staff ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque for excelling in overall training. This FIt Cdt also has the privilege of commanding the parade. The RO will also present the President’s Plaque to the trainee standing first in the overall order-of-merit among ground duty branches. An enthralling fly past by formations of Pilatus PC-7 Mk-lI, Dornier, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft, as also aerobatic shows by Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will mark the culmination of the CGP.

AFA, the premier training establishment of the IAF, is the cradle of training for pilots, ground duty and technical officers of the IAF. The Academy formally came into being when the then President of India Dr Zakir Hussain, laid its foundation stone on 11 October 1967. The training at this academy is designed to foster the spirit of camaraderie and promote healthy interaction among officers of every branch.