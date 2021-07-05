SICMA’s gesture towards Covid Relief efforts of Karnataka Government – providing 100 Oxygen Concentrators

Bengaluru : South Indian Cement Manufacturers’ Association (SICMA), representing major cement manufacturers in South India, has extended its support to the Covid-19 relief efforts of the Government of Karnataka.

SICMA is providing 100 Oxygen Concentrators. which it has procured through contributions received from its member Companies.

Representatives of SICMA (Mr. Keshav Hegde, Mr. Nithin Sharma & Mr. MP Valsaraj) met the Hon’ble CM, Sri BS Yediyurappa, today and conveyed to him that the devices would soon be delivered to beneficiaries identified by the Government.