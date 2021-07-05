IndiGo commences operations from Darbhanga; launches connections from Darbhanga to Kolkata and Hyderabad

Darbhanga: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, today operated its maiden flight from Darbhanga, the newest domestic destination in the 6E network. The flight took off in presence of Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Member of Parliament and Member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism & Culture and Civil Aviation and Shri Sanjay Jha, Minister, Water resources and information and public relations (Govt. of Bihar).

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to expand our regional presence and begin operations from cultural land of Darbhanga, Bihar. It is in line with our commitment to augment the domestic connectivity within the country, to enable increased access and mobility. These new flights from Darbhanga to Kolkata and Hyderabad will enhance connectivity between the three states and promote trade and commerce in the region. IndiGo is committed to provide wider networks with an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine”.

Darbhanga, one of the largest metropolis in Bihar, is also one of the fastest growing cities in the country owing to the increasing opportunities in manufacturing and trade across the state. These connections will enhance business opportunities in the city and nearby areas. Darbhanga will now be connected to IndiGo’s network through nonstop services to Hyderabad & Kolkata