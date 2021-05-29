Shyam Steel India extends relief aid to communities affected by Cyclone Yaas

Bhubaneswar: Shyam Steel India, one of leading producers and manufacturers of TMT Bars extends helping hand in distributing relief materials to families affected by Cyclone Yaas in Odisha. The company has set up various camps in areas like Bangali Sahi, Karanjagadia, Chandimala where the cyclone has left a trail of destruction. The relief materials will be distributed from these camps to all the affected people in the area. Shyam Steel India has come forward to help in relief and restoration activities in the district of Bhadrak which witnessed the maximum destruction by the cyclone. The relief package provided by them will contain flattened rice, jaggery, biscuits, packaged water, candles, match boxes and tarpaulin.

“My heart goes out to all the people who have been affected by this devastating cyclone. Shyam Steel India family is standing shoulder to shoulder with everyone in these difficult times. We are in this fight together. We have started distributing relief materials to the areas which have been damaged most by the cyclone. We have a team stationed in Odisha who are distributing the relief materials on an urgent basis to the affected people. We will provide more support in such relief and restoration activities”, said Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel India.

Cyclone Yaas wreaked havoc in Odisha on Wednesday, 26th May as seawater entered large swathes of villages during the landfall which swept away huts, roads and trees. The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in districts where the severe cyclonic storm made landfall on Wednesday morning and continued to wreak havoc as trees, branches, thatched roofs were seen flying as the wind swept at extremely high speed.