Shyam Steel India donates Oxygen Concentrators to the Odisha Government

Bhubaneswar: Supporting Odisha’s ongoing battle against Covid19, Shyam Steel India one of leading producers and manufacturers of TMT Bars has donated oxygen concentrators to the Government of Odisha. The company handed over 20 number of oxygen concentrators to the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd. Dr Soubhagya Ranjan Ransingh, General Manager, Equipment, Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd had received the oxygen concentrators.

“We salute the collective effort and the fighting spirit of every citizen of our country in their fight against the pandemic. Oxygen concentrators have been found to be very effective in the treatment of covid cases. We will provide more support to the Odisha Government in the forthcoming days. We are optimistic that with the right resources and empathy for our fellow countrymen, we will not only survive this crisis but also come out stronger”, said Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel India.

Unlike the first wave, more Covid patients have been suffering from breathlessness, leading to a greater need for oxygen this time. With the aim of saving a maximum number of lives, Shyam Steel India will provide all the support to the Odisha Government in their battle against the deadly virus.