Shubhapallaba Released its 39th Edition on Raja Sankranti

Bhadrak: The 39th edition of Shubhapallaba Odia e-magazine featuring actress and stage presenter Pupul Bhuyan on the cover images has been released on the eve of Raja Sankranti. This edition mostly focus was on the Raja Parba and the Snana Jatra of Lord Jagannath.

Sangram Keshari Senapati has edited all 14 articles published in the edition and has written the editorial page about the significance of Raja Parba in Odia culture. The magazine is now available on the Shubhapallaba Store and Google books to read for free.

Magazine Download Link- https://bit.ly/Shubha39