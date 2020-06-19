Shree #Jagannath temple committee holds meeting on #RathaJatra rituals; Chhatisa Nijog meeting in evening

Puri: Shree Jagannath temple committee in Puri holds meeting on Ratha Jatra rituals . A meeting will be held this evening with Chhatisa Nijog servitors regarding conduct of Ratha Jatra rituals on premises of Srimandir. After consultation with Shankaracharya, final decision will be taken by tomorrow morning, informs Puri Gajapati.

Shree Jagannath Temple managing body will discuss with servitors, Mukti Mandap members & Shankaracharya today to lay out a roadmap for the conduct of entire Rath Yatra rituals of Lord Jagannath inside Srimandir premises. After the State Cabinet decision to follow the Supreme Court order, I don’t think it is feasible any more to file a review petition seeking reconsideration of its decision on cancelling the Car Festival of the Holy Trinity says Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

During extraordinary times like the present #Covid pandemic when we are finding it difficult to follow the Record of Rights for an alternative way to celebrate Rath Yatra, we will have to reform the practice after suggestions from the highest religious bodies. says Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

